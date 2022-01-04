Jeff Hardy Was Reportedly Set For NXT Appearances Prior To His WWE Release

As previously reported, Jeff Hardy was released by WWE in early December after being sent home from a live touring event. Fightful Select has details on an interesting creative plan that was in the works for Hardy prior to his release.

According to Fightful, not only was Hardy factored into a lot of creative plans on the WWE main roster, but he was also set for a role in NXT as Hardy was originally planned to be revealed as the “Shaman” for MSK.

Fightful notes that after Hardy was released, the company rushed to have Riddle film content with MSK so that he could serve as the replacement for Hardy.

Additionally, the report states that there were “numerous” segments on the cutting room floor featuring Hardy as the “Shaman,” though it’s unknown if the original plan was for Hardy to team with MSK against Imperium on tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil special.