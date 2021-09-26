wrestling / News
Jeff Hardy on Being a Fan of Damian Priest, How Facing Him Makes Him Nervous
– Speaking to WWE’s The Bump for today’s Extreme Rules special, Jeff Hardy spoke about Damian Priest ahead of tonight’s US Title Triple Threat Match. Hardy will challenge champ Priest and former champion Sheamus at tonight’s event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful).
Jeff Hardy on Damian Priest: “Damian Priest, I am such a huge fan of him and he has been on fire lately, man. We actually got to team last night and it was amazing. He reminds me a lot of my younger self. So that’s what’s kind of scary and intimidating and all that good stuff that creates a wonderful match so I’m looking forward to getting in there with Damian and Sheamus at the same time. It’s going to be insane,” Hardy said.
On being a fan of Priest: “It is weird. That’s why when I wrestled him on Raw a few weeks ago I was just as nervous, if he was nervous, as he was. Because, man, I’m a fan of him. I’m a fan of pro wrestling in general. When you get older in life, I’m 44 years into this thing now, and going in there with a younger talent, it can be creepy. So, yeah, it makes me a little nervous, but that’s the good kind of nervous. The butterflies are alive and well in my belly.”
.@JEFFHARDYBRAND looks ahead to tonight's #USTitle Triple Threat Match at #ExtremeRules#WWETheBump @ArcherOfInfamy @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/uqljiT8dFq
— WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2021
