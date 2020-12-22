Jeff Hardy on His 2002 Ladder Match With The Undertaker, How Much Undertaker Helped Him

– Digital Spy recently interviewed WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy, who reflected on his match against The Undertaker for the world title in 2002, which was a Ladder Match. Below are some highlights.

On facing The Undertaker in a ladder match in 2002: “Me being a young Jeff Hardy and going in there with the legend, the Hall of Famer known as The Undertaker, he’s pretty much like superhuman. For him to do what he did for me, I owe him so much. He helped me so much as far as what he did for me back then in that ladder match and I’ll never be able repay him.”

On painting an Undertaker symbol on his face: “The Undertaker’s symbol was on the locker rooms that day and I said, ‘I think I can paint that on my face.’ And so I went in there, I had 45 minutes to paint it and it turned out so cool. The respect and just like bowing down to the Dead Man because he’s such a legacy and such a legend.”