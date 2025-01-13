Jeff Hardy On His TNA World Tag Team Title Run, Potential WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Jeff Hardy holds the TNA World Tag Team Championships with his brother, and he recently reflected on the title run. Jeff spoke with The Wrestle Spot and talked during the conversation about reuniting with Matt in TNA to win the titles, noting that it’s an incredibly important part of his career.

“This world title run means everything to me because I came close to ending it all in the summer of 2022, which is in public, and people are aware of my issues throughout the years with drugs and alcohol,” Jeff said (per Fightful). “But coming out the other side of that, I’ve been saying a lot lately that all these failures man, they have led me to salvation. To just be on the other side of that, I get goosebumps just even thinking about being 47 years old and a champion in TNA, back in TNA, where I’ve had a lot of amazing moments and memories that I’ve created. It just means everything to me and my family, the support of my family, my wife and my daughters, oh my god. If they would have gave up on me, I would have totally gave up on myself. So they are my world, I owe them everything.”

He continued, “I owe so much to pro wrestling in general because it’s gave me such an amazing life. But overall, this championship run might end up being the most important championship run of my career, just because I have survived through all these struggles. I’m so ashamed, and I still feel so much shame and guilt, but I gotta get past that and just believe in myself and continue to stay on the path that I’m on. Anything is possible for Jeff Hardy moving forward. Who knows? Hopefully, the perfect ending to my career would be to end up in the WWE Hall of Fame and go out on a high note instead of a depressing low, and I feel like that’s going to happen.”