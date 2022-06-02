Jeff Hardy On Walking Through Crowd During WWE Match, Being Told to Go to Rehab After

Jeff Hardy recently discussed the moment when he walked out through the crowd during a WWE live event match last year that let to his WWE departure. As you likely recall, Hardy was sent home by WWE and ultimately released when, during a match with Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against The Bloodline, he tagged out and then jumped the guardrail. Hardy was asked to go to rehab after and when he refused he was released.

Talking with Chris Jericho on Talk is Jericho, Hardy said he couldn’t explain why he jumped the guardrail to interact with fans and take pictures with them. You can see some highlights from the discussion belwo, per Wrestling Inc:

On walking out through the crowd during the match: “Even subconsciously, when I went over that guardrail, I mean, I was done. It was just some unpredictable, erratic behavior that Jeff Hardy does from time to time … Then the next day they say, ‘Go to rehab or we’re going to release you.’”

On WWE telling him to go to rehab after: “I didn’t think it was that big of a deal, but evidently it was because honestly, it’s my history. The person I had to talk to every week, or every other week as far as after I went to rehab, I had to report to him, and I got so sick of that. Because I felt like I had to do it to keep my job. I guess I could have just said, ‘Look, I am not doing this anymore,’ but I felt trapped.’”