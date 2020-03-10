wrestling / News
Jeff Hardy, Paige Set to Appear On WWE Smackdown This Week
Jeff Hardy and Paige will make their returns to WWE TV on this week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE has announced that Hardy will return on this week’s episode, while Paige will also appear to confront Bayley.
The announcements read:
After being away from the squared circle for nearly a year, Jeff Hardy is set to return on Friday Night SmackDown.
The Charismatic Enigma has built a career of taking risks and dreaming big. What will the former WWE Champion have in store for a grand blue brand return?
Bayley has shared plenty of opinions as the self-proclaimed model for the Women’s Division. After Lacey Evans & Naomi’s recent resistance fell unsuccessful, Paige will now step up to try and set the SmackDown Women’s Champion straight.
The current WWE Backstage star’s last attempt at exerting her influence ended with The Kabuki Warriors severing ties with their manager with the message delivered via a green mist attack.
Will the former Women’s Champion have more success bringing her influence to SmackDown, or will the brash Bayley simply scoff at Paige’s advice?
Smackdown airs from Detroit, Michigan on Friday live on FOX.
