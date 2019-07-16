Jeff Hardy Was Passed Out In Public Stairwell When Police Found Him Prior to Arrest

TMZ has gotten their hands on new police documents which state that when police found him on Saturday, Jeff Hardy was passed out in a public stairwell and smelled of alcohol. Hardy ended up being arrested for being drunk in public and was released on bond.

The police documents claim that Hardy admitted to drinking vodka before he passed out, that he paid his $153 public intoxication ticket, and his case is now considered closed (unless he opts to fight the ticket in court).