Jeff Hardy Says His Past Being Used in Feud WIth Sheamus Was ‘Like Therapy’

Jeff Hardy’s history with addiction was used in his on-screen feud with Sheamus last year, and he discussed whether it bothered him and more in a recent interview. Hardy spoke with James Stewart for an episode of Wrestling Inside the Ropes, and you can check out some highlights from Jeff Hardy below (per Wrestling Inc):

“It was just an idea. It all starts as an inkling, a concept, and then naturally, they ask if you’re comfortable with that. For me, all that stuff is like therapy. It’s like being honest with the world. The people that have pretty much provided me with an incredible living, you know, over the years, my fans, the WWE Universe. I’m open minded to anything, and if I feel comfortable with it, I roll with it. I’ve never felt uncomfortable with anything they’ve ever pitched to me.”

Jeff Hardy on his run as Brother Nero in TNA: “Oh, I did. I loved it. It was so fun being around Matt. He went into that character 110% every time. It was just so entertaining to be involved in that and the Final Deletion that we did. It was just six guys running around throughout the night, running a 300 foot drop cord, trying to light up the next scene. It was so such a benefiting pay off to watch the finalized product back and for it to be so successful. The cinematic matches are kind of a big deal in my opinion now, and I look forward to doing more of those. I loved every moment of it.”

On his dream cinematic match: “Actually, the bar fight between me and Sheamus, I was super proud of it because all that kind of negative feedback had a very positive outcome with the ending in a bar fight, kind of like me against my my enemies. I think, cinematically, one of my biggest dream matches was with The Usos because they got their penitentiary thing. Like, to go to an old, rundown prison that you can go tour for paranormal activity or whatever, but go and have a match with The Usos in a haunted old prison. I got that match in my hand, and I think I wrote a bunch of ideas down years ago. That’s still one of the things I would really love to do. I think that can be extremely cool.”