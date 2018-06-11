Jeff Hardy Pleads Guilty On Driving While Impaired Charges

– Jeff Hardy pleaded guilty in Concord, North Carolina on charges of driving while impaired stemming an incident in March. WBTV reports that Hardy entered a guilty plea in court on charges related to a March 10th when he ran off the road and struck a guardrail. Hardy had blown a Blood Alcohol Content level of .25, three times above the legal limit.

Hardy was fined $300 for court costs and was given a 120-day suspended sentence. He had to turn over his license and must complete 48 hours of community service in the next 120 days. He will also need to complete an assessment and treatment class.

The incident was not a violation of the WWE Wellness policy, which is only for positive tests for substances prohibited by the Wellness Policy “other than marijuana and alcohol.”