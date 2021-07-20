WWE News: Jeff Hardy Composes Poem For Fans’ Return, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas

Jeff Hardy celebrated the return of WWE fans with a new poem that he composed. WWE posted the following video of Hardy reading his poen, “Universal Adrenaline,” which talks about how the return of fans has filled him with hope.

The poem reads, per Fightful:

2020 shortly evolved into the unknown,

A return to silence made me question everything.

Hearing your voices only in my head,

From past memories your chants are engraved in my brain.

It feels like a decade since you’ve been gone,

Virtual worlds have reset normality.

I imagine a world without the pandemic,

A world where sanity and insanity develop a perfect compromise.

In this world were close,

In this world we were free,

In this world we were fearless,

It’s been over a year since I’ve seen your smiles.

The empty arenas are about to fill,

Adrenaline again changing now from then.

Re-emerging to life,

Re-inventing the show,

Re-creating the auroa,

Re-assuring, I know.

It feels like a decade since I’ve felt it,

The virtual worlds have replaced live energy.

It’s time to get it back,welcome back,

It’s time to re-engage, turn the viral page of WWE’s infinitive chapter,

It’s Universal eternal, inspiring ever after

I see a world without the pandemic,

A world where you and I develop the perfect adrenaline.

In this world we are close and free,

In this world we are bold and fearless,

In this world we are not alone,

In this world we are home, again.