– Jeff Hardy had surgery yesterday to repair a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum. Hardy was actually injured back at the July 8th Great Balls of Fire PPV. Usual recovery time is approximately 6-months, which would put him touch-and-go for a WrestleMania return.

Let theHealing begin! . . ! 10-3-2017 A post shared by #BrotherNero DELETED (@jeffhardybrand) on Oct 3, 2017 at 8:28pm PDT