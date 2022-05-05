Jeff Hardy Qualifies For Men’s Owen Hart Tournament On AEW Dynamite

Add Jeff Hardy to the list of competitors in the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, as he earned a spot on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Hardy defeat Bobby Fish in a qualifying match for the tournament. You can see a clip from the match below.

Hardy joins Dax Harwood, Samoa Joe, Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole, and Darby Allin in the tournament, which will culminate with the finals at AEW Double or Nothing.