Jeff Hardy Qualifies For Men’s Owen Hart Tournament On AEW Dynamite
Add Jeff Hardy to the list of competitors in the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, as he earned a spot on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Hardy defeat Bobby Fish in a qualifying match for the tournament. You can see a clip from the match below.
Hardy joins Dax Harwood, Samoa Joe, Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole, and Darby Allin in the tournament, which will culminate with the finals at AEW Double or Nothing.
Jawbreaker by @JEFFHARDYBRAND! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/uh5qYV8NFG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
Has @thebobbyfish done it?? It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/TrmYVNTF9c
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
And @JEFFHARDYBRAND becomes the 6th man to qualify for the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/5DZDSe7kPv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
An intriguing development here in the middle of the ring as #TheHardys and the @youngbucks face off after @JEFFHARDYBRAND's win tonight! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/hmF190s2Dx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
