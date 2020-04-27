Jeff Hardy Redemption Story Leading To A Specific Match (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Over the past few weeks of Smackdown, WWE has been running a series of videos talking about Jeff Hardy’s troubled past and his return to the company after his various issues. There have been three videos so far, with the most recent focusing on his redemption. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the purpose of the Jeff Hardy videos is to lead to a match with Sheamus. It is unknown if this match will happen on a future Smackdown, Money in the Bank or some later event.