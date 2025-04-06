Jeff Hardy Reflects on ‘Soul Refilling’ WWE NXT Experience

– During a recent interview with The Rise Guys, TNA star and TNA Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy discussed The Hardys recently appearing in WWE NXT, culminating in a match with Fraxiom at WWE NXT: Roadblock. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Yeah, New York Madison Square Garden, man. It was so soul refilling for me to be back in the dimension of WWE and NXT for the first time. We did it three weeks in a row and to have that warm reception there, it was so cool to be back where it all kind of began, you know, and then naturally for me opening up the possibilities of what may can happen in the future. So that was, it was so cool, man.”

At NXT Roadblock, The Hardys successfully defended their TNA World Tag Team Titles against Nathan Frazer and Axiom.