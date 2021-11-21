Jeff Hardy’s Remaining Career Goals Include a Hardy Boys Reunion

Jeff Hardy has revealed the remaining goals he has for his career, which include a Hardy Boys reunion. Hardy spoke with Sportskeeda ahead of Survivor Series and you can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his remaining career goals: “I guess there’s three [goals] I think about more than anything. Number one would probably be to be the Universal Champion, ideally, defeating Roman Reigns, because that’s one of my dream matches because his stuff is so powerful. Now, I’ve gotten to mix it up with Seth in the ring, and even Dean Ambrose back before he left and they were The Shield, that was a big deal. So now, Roman’s the one guy, we never came in contact with each other. So I just feel like I kind of belong in that story, and that I will belong in that story.”

On wanting to bring Willow into WWE: “Number two is probably this alter ego of mine called ‘Willow’ that’s kind of out there that people are aware of doing something that’s different than what Bray Wyatt and The Fiend did. But something very exciting because Willow’s near and dear to my heart and my mind because he was my main thing before we made it in WWE.”

On wanting to reunite the Hardy Boys: “Then the third one is [to be] reunited with my brother. Whether it’s here or over there, you know, and over there could be anywhere, because like you said, contracts expire, people get released, I mean, it happens all the time. So anything’s possible man in or outside of wrestling.”