Jeff Hardy Remembers His TNA Title Win and Heel Turn 10 Years Ago

Ten years ago at TNA Bound for Glory 2010, Jeff Hardy defeated Mr. Anderson and Kurt Angle to become the new TNA World Champion. He also turned heel at the event, joining the stable Immortal and declaring himself the Antichrist of pro wrestling.

In a post on Twitter, he looked back at that run.

He wrote: “Wow!10 years ago today…I became the Antichrist of pro wrestling!! I am so blessed 2 B here!”