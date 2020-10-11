wrestling / News
Jeff Hardy Remembers His TNA Title Win and Heel Turn 10 Years Ago
October 10, 2020 | Posted by
Ten years ago at TNA Bound for Glory 2010, Jeff Hardy defeated Mr. Anderson and Kurt Angle to become the new TNA World Champion. He also turned heel at the event, joining the stable Immortal and declaring himself the Antichrist of pro wrestling.
In a post on Twitter, he looked back at that run.
He wrote: “Wow!10 years ago today…I became the Antichrist of pro wrestling!! I am so blessed 2 B here!”
Wow!10 years ago today…I became the Antichrist of pro wrestling!😳!I am so blessed 2 B here!❤️! pic.twitter.com/u796u0Sfs9
— #BrotherNero DELETED (@JEFFHARDYBRAND) October 10, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Candice LeRae On Feeling Pressure To Hit the Title Picture In NXT Due to Her Age, Feeling More Confident Than She Was at NXT Takeover: Toronto
- Jim Ross On What The Miz Was Missing Early In His WWE Career, Why He Changed His Mind About Him, How Miz Is Similar To Jake Roberts
- Matt Cardona On Why He Liked Losing the Intercontinental Title After A Day, His and Bryan Myers’ WWE Heel Turn Idea
- Alberto El Patron Officially Indicted For Aggravated Kidnapping, Sexual Assault