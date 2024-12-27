Jeff Hardy Would Like To Retire CM Punk Before Calling It Quits

In an interview with Tim Hann Rivera (via Fightful), Jeff Hardy spoke about what he would like to do to finish his career, which includes retiring CM Punk in WWE. Punk and Hardy had a rivalry over the World Heavyweight Championship back in 2009. After Punk defeated Hardy, Hardy left the company at that time and went to TNA Wrestling.

Jeff Hardy said: “Ultimately, man, I’d like to do a really cool match in the WWE and do the Hall of Fame and all that stuff to really end it on the highest note possible. Because looking back at my career now, the history is just a glimpse, like a blink of an eye, when you achieve so much and then you’re here at this point, older in life. So it’d really be special to have a killer match, maybe make CM Punk retire, and then, go into the Hall of Fame.”