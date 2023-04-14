With Jeff Hardy’s Return, Booker T Wants To See The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

Jeff Hardy returned to AEW on the most recent episode of Dynamite and Booker T took some time to discuss the situation on his Hall of Fame podcast. Booker shared his thoughts on the reunion between Jeff and his brother Matt and gave his own suggestions on how the promotion could best employ the pair going forward (per Fightful). You can read a few highlights and listen to the full podcast episode below.

On seeing Jeff Hardy back in the ring again: “Jeff Hardy made his return. Big splash, Jeff Hardy being on hiatus for a while, handling his business more so than anything. I’m glad to see Jeff Hardy back. Jeff’s a good dude. I remember everybody wanted to crap on Jeff Hardy when he was going through his rough time there for a second, and I said, man, come on, guys. This is the same guy that has bled, put his body on the line each and every night for those fans. I said don’t do him like that. So for me, I’m just glad to see Jeff Hardy back and doing well.”

On having Matt and Jeff Hardy back in the same brand: “I’m just glad to see Jeff back, for the Hardys to be reunited together as a tag team. Those guys should always be together. They are brothers to the bone, and their careers have been made on each other’s backs, all that time on the road, all those years, Team Extreme, those ladder matches with the Dudleys and so many more. I’m just glad to see those guys back, reunited and still doing what they do best.”

On if AEW should promote Jeff Hardy in singles action to pull in audiences: “I’m not opposed to that or anything like that, but I see Jeff Hardy in a tag team with his brother. That’s the perfect scenario, I don’t know, against the Young Bucks. I wouldn’t want to take those guys and break them up or anything like that. Those two as a tag team against the Young Bucks, that’s a marquee, that’s a dream match. We definitely could get something out of that.”