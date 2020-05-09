wrestling / News
WWE News: Jeff Hardy Returns on Smackdown, Highlight From Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Lacey Evans and Tamina
– Jeff Hardy made his return to WWE TV on tonight’s episode of Smackdown, and went head to head with Sheamus. You can see the video below of Sheamus coming out to berate Hardy for his return, saying that he’s there to put out Jeff Hardy’s “flame.” It didn’t turn out in his favor though, as Hardy took Sheamus out and hit a Whisper in the Wind followed by a Twist of Fate and a Swanton:
– WWE shared a clip from Sasha Banks and Bayley’s loss to Lacey Evans and Tamina from Smackdown, which you can see below:
