– In a video posted on his Instagram account, TNA wrestler Jeff Hardy sang a Hardy-style riff on the popular Joe Hendry theme song, changing the lyrics to, “I believe in Jeff Hardy.” He also promoted his upcoming events, including a music gig on July 13 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. On June Saturday, June 29, he’ll be working the TNA Impact TV tapings in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the 2300 Arena. You can view that clip below: