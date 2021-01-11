Jeff Hardy Said He Was ‘Terrified’ When He Saw Matt Hardy’s Bump At All Out

In an interview with Metro, Jeff Hardy spoke about his reaction to seeing his brother Matt fall at AEW All Out, which caused him to hit his head on concrete. Here are highlights:

On his thoughts about the fall: “Terrifying! When he tried to get up and then he fell down – when you hit your head hard, that’s scary stuff. That was scary, man, with Matt – flesh on concrete, it was scary when he couldn’t walk. Gosh, man – thank God he’s OK, but that’s part of the game.”

On his own risky falls: “Even in that Symphony of Destruction match with Elias, people thought my head was messed up from the stairs but it was easy, my head is fine. When I did the Whisper in the Wind and he hit me in the butt with the guitar, my back is still messed up from that. ‘But that’s part of the job, you know – you’re gonna get hurt.”

On his recent ladder match with AJ Styles and Sami Zayn: “I’ll never forget, man – I told AJ before that match, ‘If I’m gonna win or lose, what if you attached my ear, my gauge, to a ladder? And then somehow I can like heroically climb and get the title, or just fail and didn’t get the title. Man, it came through and I can go back and watch that now – it was so scary! ‘But fear’s part of the fun, even with my Motocross stuff when you attempt a jump – either you make it or you don’t. It was terrifying!”