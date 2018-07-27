Jeff Hardy Says Brock Lesnar is Intimidating, Talks Getting to Work With HBK

– Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Planeta Wrestling (via wrestlinginc.com) about working with Brock Lesnar & Shawn Michaels and possibly becoming a WWE coach…

On Working With Brock Lesnar & HBK: “Intimidating by far is Brock Lesnar. He is like the real deal, you know,” Hardy said. “I gotta say Shawn Michaels, when I got to wrestle him and beat him in ’08, ’09 that was just beyond a dream come true and he still to this day my favorite wrestler ever.”

On He & Matt Possibly Becoming WWE Coaches/Trainers: “No I don’t think so, that’s something that Matt would probably do. I’m really kind of focused on my music career and trying to sing as much as I can. So hopefully when I’m done and can’t wrestle as much as I do now I’ll be able to make somewhat of a living off of my original music, that’s another dream of mine. But, I don’t think I really got what it takes to really be a trainer or a coach.”