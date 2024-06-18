wrestling / News
Jeff Hardy Says He’s Cleared to Return to the Ring
June 18, 2024 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, wrestler Jeff Hardy revealed that he’s been cleared to return to the ring. However, he will need to compete with a mask due to his broken nose. Hardy stated (via Fightful), I am cleared to wrestle again with a broken nose mask.”
Hardy recently returned to TNA Wrestling last week, appearing at Against All Odds and joining his brother, Matt Hardy. The Hardys are reportedly working in TNA without contracts, and they are still free agents.
