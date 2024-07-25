– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, former AEW and WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy discussed wanting to win the TNA Tag Team Titles with his brother, Matt Hardy, and how he still feels guilt and shame over his latest DUI, breaking AEW’s trust in him. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“Definitely to win the TNA Tag Team Titles. I still have so much guilt and shame from AEW giving me an opportunity, and even Matt, to me breaking trust with my personal issues and real life. I want to make that up to Matt. I will say right here that I will not break TNA’s trust. That is in my past. It feels good to have somewhat of a clean slate with that stuff and start fresh instead of having that guilt and shame about what I did in a certain world of pro wrestling.”

Jeff Hardy’s AEW contract expired earlier in June, allowing him to appear in TNA. Jeff and his brother Matt are still currently free agents, and they’re working in TNA without a contract.