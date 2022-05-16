Jeff Hardy Says He and Danhausen Came Up With a Fiend Parody, Talks Face Paint

Jeff Hardy has come up with a variety of personas over his career, and he noted recently that he and Danhausen recently talked about a parody of WWE’s Fiend character for the latter AEW star. You can check out a couple new highlights from Hardy’s appearance on AEW Unrestricted below, per Wrestling Inc:

On their Fiend idea: “Me and Danhausen talked about this, his face was painted and everything. We were talking about, he said, ‘what if, I don’t know, instead of The Fiend, he came out and he was ‘The Friend.’ That’s what’s so cool about professional wrestling, so much is possible.”

On people considering him a legend: “It’s weird, at my music shows the biggest three words, ‘you’re my childhood.’ As far as inspiration and influence, it means so the world to me, because so many people have inspired me to be the best I can possibly be. Honestly, I feel unworthy because I’ve f**ked up so much. But I’ve always come back, and I think that’s the coolest thing about my career, so I am a legend for f**king up and coming back.”

On his facepaint: “That’s one thing in elementary school I always excelled in. I was very average, I was terrible at math, history, which I kind of liked, but I always excelled in art. That’s always been my thing, so I’ve been painting since, god, man, kindergarten. I remembered I painted a clown and it was so perfect. At least, I thought it was. That’s my biggest memory of kindergarten when I was five-year-old. But my daughters too, they’re so amazing, they’re way better than me. I’m very abstract, but I love it, that’s why I paint my face.”