wrestling / News
Jeff Hardy Says He Wants ‘Break the Head of the Table’ in Broken Skull Sessions Preview
November 24, 2021 | Posted by
– In a new preview clip for his upcoming appearance on The Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy talked about his dream matchup, and he specifically called out Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. You can view that clip below.
Jeff Hardy on who he still wants to have a match against said, “I’ve talked about this a lot lately, Roman Reigns. The Bloodline, they aggravate me, and he always talks about being the head of the table. I want to break the head of the table.”
Hardy on Broken Skull sessions debuts tomorrow on Peacock.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On How Vince McMahon Viewed The Rock Prior To WWE Debut, Crowd Reaction At Survivor Series 1996
- Stephanie McMahon and Triple H’s Oldest Daughter Has Begun Training to Wrestle
- Kane Recalls Thinking Vince McMahon Was ‘Crazy’ When He Moved PPVs To WWE Network
- Note On WWE NXT Producer Potentially Being Groomed For Main Roster Role