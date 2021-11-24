Jeff Hardy Says He Wants ‘Break the Head of the Table’ in Broken Skull Sessions Preview

– In a new preview clip for his upcoming appearance on The Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy talked about his dream matchup, and he specifically called out Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. You can view that clip below.

Jeff Hardy on who he still wants to have a match against said, “I’ve talked about this a lot lately, Roman Reigns. The Bloodline, they aggravate me, and he always talks about being the head of the table. I want to break the head of the table.”

Hardy on Broken Skull sessions debuts tomorrow on Peacock.