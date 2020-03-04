Jeff Hardy Says He’s Cleared For In-Ring Action, Talks DWI Arrest and Rehab on WWE Backstage (Video)

Jeff Hardy says that he’s cleared for in-ring action and addressed his DWI arrest in his appearance on WWE Backstage tonight. On Tuesday’s episode, Hardy told Renee Young that he’s “officially cleared” to return to the ring, and that he hasn’t spoken much with his brother Matt about Matt’s plans now that his WWE contract has expired.

Talking about his time since being put on the shelf due to his knee injury, Jeff said, “Yeah, the last nine months has been very crazy. When I had knee surgery, it was a blessing in disguise because my dad was in real bad shape away from home. So I was able to be over there with him every day, and walk with him. He would walk with me but not the nurses. So long story short, I got him home halfway through September, so he’s been home for about five months now. And he’s doing much better. But then on the night of October the 3rd, I got into some trouble. On the morning of October the 4th, I arranged for me to go to inpatient rehab for the first time in my life. And it was one of the best things I could have ever done for myself. And I’ve done something every day to better myself. And it’s just gonna be so good to be back in front of all those people.”

Hardy is set to be in court on April 6th, the day after WrestleMania, to address his DWI arrest and charges.