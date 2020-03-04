wrestling / News
Jeff Hardy Says He’s Cleared For In-Ring Action, Talks DWI Arrest and Rehab on WWE Backstage (Video)
Jeff Hardy says that he’s cleared for in-ring action and addressed his DWI arrest in his appearance on WWE Backstage tonight. On Tuesday’s episode, Hardy told Renee Young that he’s “officially cleared” to return to the ring, and that he hasn’t spoken much with his brother Matt about Matt’s plans now that his WWE contract has expired.
Talking about his time since being put on the shelf due to his knee injury, Jeff said, “Yeah, the last nine months has been very crazy. When I had knee surgery, it was a blessing in disguise because my dad was in real bad shape away from home. So I was able to be over there with him every day, and walk with him. He would walk with me but not the nurses. So long story short, I got him home halfway through September, so he’s been home for about five months now. And he’s doing much better. But then on the night of October the 3rd, I got into some trouble. On the morning of October the 4th, I arranged for me to go to inpatient rehab for the first time in my life. And it was one of the best things I could have ever done for myself. And I’ve done something every day to better myself. And it’s just gonna be so good to be back in front of all those people.”
Hardy is set to be in court on April 6th, the day after WrestleMania, to address his DWI arrest and charges.
Welcome back, @JEFFHARDYBRAND!👋👋#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/5U050wFQhn
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 4, 2020
"The last 9 months have been very crazy." – @JEFFHARDYBRAND as he explains the ups & downs in his life the past few months.#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/Y2H1FXU3q0
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 4, 2020
More Trending Stories
- AEW Revolution Early PPV Numbers Have Reportedly ‘Done Well,’ B/R Live Numbers Increased ‘Over 10 Percent’
- VICE TV Releases Full Details on Dark Side of the Ring Season 2, New Trailer, Weekly After-Show
- Renee Young Discusses If She’s Been Treated Differently in WWE Since Jon Moxley’s Departure, How She Reacted When Moxley Told Her He Wanted to Leave, If He’s Happy in AEW
- Eric Bischoff ‘Shocked’ By WWE Decision to Have Goldberg Beat The Fiend For Universal Title