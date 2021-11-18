Jeff Hardy Says He’s Talked With Edge About Having One More Match

– Speaking to Sportbible, WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy spoke on his 33 foot dive off the Titantron on Randy Orton on Raw in 2008, having another face-off with Edge, and more. Below are some highlights.

Hardy on his 33 ft. dive off the Titantron in 2008: “I remember being so scared but it being so beautiful and safe – nobody got mangled or injured.That was 33 ft and I kind of want to go up to 40 before it’s all said and done.”

Hardy on how it would be possible using a 20 ft. ladder: “I do think it’s possible at a WrestleMania to pull out an actual 20 ft ladder – those things are terrifying and the base of the ladder is about as wide as a ring. I think you could drag one of those things out and do a Swanton in the aisleway or something. That’s another dream I’m obsessed with, actually pulling out a 20 ft ladder and putting someone through a table Swanton Bomb style.”

Jeff Hardy on another matchup with Edge: “Actually, last month I spoke to Edge and I think he said something, ‘I think we got to do it one more time.’ ‘Totally.’ Even in the rumble last year, I didn’t last any time. I was in and out and he won the Rumble. I had said beforehand that it would be cool if me and Edge had this face-off, just for a moment because of our history.”

On if there’s a way for him to turn heel without turning on the fans: “I think there’s a way to kinda turn heel without turning on the fans. It’s like turning on the company, where it’s something like, ‘Ok, I’m 44 years old, I’ve been doing this for so long and I’m really being mistreated – what’s going on here?’ Should I ask for my release from World Wrestling Entertainment?’ This is not a ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ question, it’s a ‘Yay!’ or ‘Boo!’ question – let them yay or let them the boo and let them decide. That’s just an idea that popped into my head but it might be a route to take. I feel like there’s something to be unleashed inside me that wants to get out and rage to a certain extent and hopefully we’ll figure that out.”