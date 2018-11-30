Jeff Hardy Says He Wrestles Every Match Like It’s His Last

In an interview with Guide Live, Jeff Hardy spoke about how much time he has left as a wrestler and why he treats every match he has as his last. Here are highlights:

On working with Samoa Joe: “We’ve worked a few times in WWE, but many times in TNA. Back then, we worked a lot. Same thing with A.J. [Styles]. And it’s cool to think back then what we were doing in TNA, and to see us now in WWE. And after that intense moment of him interrupting my celebration, it’s going to be a great feud. So, I’m looking forward to what’s going to happen in the weeks to come.”

On how his body is able to recover from huge spots: “It takes a lot longer. Like that next day after Hell in a Cell was – wow. When I attempted the splash and I crashed through the table, and I got put on the stretcher, I didn’t realize how bad my ankle was until I got off the stretcher. I don’t know, I guess it was from adrenaline maybe or just from the fact I didn’t stand up immediately. But yeah, my ankle was so banged up for the next couple weeks. But, overall, I’ve felt really good. My lower back, I’ve had some issues with that, and I’ve let off doing the Swanton Bomb at live events, and the Whispers in the Wind, I kind of take them away. And it helps, man, when you don’t do that every night it helps. I see my chiropractor every two weeks, and it helps out. But it’s pretty amazing how good I feel and how fast I heal still to this day. It’s funny, I didn’t know what was going to happen with Joe this past week, that I was going to start something with him. And I was talking to D-Von Dudley, we actually had to watch SummerSlam 2000 – the first-ever TLC match that was actually called TLC. And we had to talk throughout the match, and it was such a fast-paced, killer match and I said, ‘Man, that’s the one thing I’m kind of bummed about. I’m not on the TLC pay-per-view.’ But then I found out what was going to happen with Joe later and I got really excited. So, hopefully we’ll get a little position on the pay-per-view.”

On how much time he has left: “That’s one thing I don’t know. Because I truly do – especially like the Hell in a Cell match, and even now I have two beautiful daughters, a beautiful wife – but I truly do wrestle every match like it’s my last because even a live event like this Sunday in Arlington could be my last match. The craziest thing could happen within the blink of an eye and it could all be over. So, when I say things like ‘this is far from a retirement speech,’ I really don’t know that because it could end at any moment. So, I just try to enjoy every match like it’s my last, and do what I love to do and that’s entertain the WWE Universe.”