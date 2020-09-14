Jeff Hardy Says WWE Is Waiting For Crowds Before Giving Him ‘No More Words’ Again

Back in March, Jeff Hardy said that he will be getting his “No More Words” theme song back at some point, but when he made his return from injury, he came out to the old Hardy Boyz theme. In an interview with BT Sport, Hardy said that he will still get the theme song, but WWE is waiting for crowds to return.

He said: ““‘No More Words,’ when we do get in front of a crowd again, that was a part of me re-signing. ‘If we get in front of people again, I’d like to use No More Words again, because I know ya’ll own it.’ That was the deal for me re-signing. That’s gonna be the ticket, when we get back in front of crowds. That’s going to boost me even more. To hear that music again…I think the Hardy Boyz music is just for Matt and Jeff Hardy, not just Jeff Hardy.”