Jeff Hardy Seen Possibly Drinking In Video From Night Before Arrest

A new video of Jeff Hardy from what looks to be the night before his arrest for a felony DUI appears to show him drinking. The video made its way onto Reddit on Wednesday morning and shows Hardy in the midst of his acoustic concert taking a drink of a light brown liquid before he starts a song. You can see the video below, during which someone off-screen appears to say “whiskey” to him and he soon after says into the mic, “Whiskey is my best friend, and my worst enemy.”

The video does appear to be from the convention on Sunday night that the Hardys were at before Jeff was arrested on Monday, as it looks very similar to a photo posted from the convention. It is not clear during the weekend the video was taken, and it is not confirmed what he is drinking.

The concert, which took place as part of SlamDown VII, was scheduled for 9:30 PM to 10:30 PM which was the end of the convention according to Wrestling Inc. It was noted on Tuesday that Matt got Jeff to his hotel room “safe and sound” before he flew home with his family.

Hardy has been suspended without pay by AEW until he completes treatment for substance abuse issues and maintains his sobriety.