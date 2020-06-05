Jeff Hardy Segment, More Announced For This Week’s Smackdown

WWE has announced two segments for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company has announced that tomorrow’s episode will feature Jeff Hardy telling his side of last week’s incident, as well as Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles coming face to face before their Intercontinental Championship match at Backlash.

The previews for the segments are as seen below. They join the previously-announced Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley Tag Team Title match and Braun Strowman addressing his handicap match with Miz and Morrison for the episode.

Jeff Hardy set to share his side of the story after last week’s accident

A golden opportunity was taken from Jeff Hardy last week after he was detained at the scene of a hit-and-run accident that left Elias injured in the WWE Performance Center parking lot and resulted in his removal from the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. The Charismatic Enigma reemerged that night, however, to spoil Sheamus’ return into the field and attack The Celtic Warrior.

Now, Hardy is ready to tell his side of the story after last week’s shocking developments.

What will the iconic Superstar have to say, and will his rival Sheamus be far behind?

Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see what message Hardy will deliver in the fallout of last week’s incident.

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles to come face-to-face ahead of Intercontinental Championship clash

AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and other WWE Superstars debate tournament resolution: SmackDown, May 29, 202002:50

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles took very different paths to the Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals, but they are the last two competitors remaining in what was an extremely impressive field.

Bryan chose to earn his spot in the championship round by defeating Sheamus in a grueling semifinal matchup. The Phenomenal One embraced the “work smarter, not harder” mantra by accepting a bye into the title match.

Will the two decorated competitors stay civil, or will the allure of championship gold set the stage for a more brutal title showdown?

Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see if fireworks erupt between Bryan and Styles.