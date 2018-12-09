WWE News: Jeff Hardy Set to Address Samoa Joe on Smackdown, Natalya and Sarah Logan in Botched Table Spot at Chile Event

– WWE announced that Jeff Hardy will address Samoa Joe’s recent “public service announcement” for the upcoming edition of Smackdown on Tuesday, December 11. You can check out the announcement from WWE below:

Last week on SmackDown LIVE, Jeff Hardy reignited his rivalry against Randy Orton one week after The Viper unleashed a brutal assault on Rey Mysterio. However, just after Hardy dropped Orton with a back suplex on the announce table and ascended the ropes looking to crash down onto The Viper, Samoa Joe suddenly appeared on the TitanTron from a bar, callously mocking The Charismatic Enigma and keeping him distracted long enough for Orton to level his opponent with the RKO for the victory. As Hardy recovered, Joe added insult to injury be mocking Hardy with a “public service announcement” on the dangers of drinking in excess.

In response, WWE.com has now learned that Jeff Hardy will address Samoa Joe’s public service announcement this Tuesday night on the blue brand.

– Ringside News released video footage revealed there was a table botch during a match involving Natalya and Sarah Logan at a WWE live event in Chile. You can check out that footage below.

In the video, Natalya tried to put Logan through a table, but it did not break on the first attempt. Natalya then did a splash off the top rope onto Logan which finally broke the table on the second attempt.