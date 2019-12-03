wrestling / News
Jeff Hardy Set For Court Appearance On Thursday
– Jeff Hardy is due in Moore County Court in North Carolina on Thursday as he faces charges of Driving While Impaired. Hardy was originally set to attend court on 11/7, but the date was postponed due to Hardy having health issues.
Hardy was arrested on 10/3 after authorities spotted him leaving a liquor store with a case of beer and observed him swerving lanes. Hardy admitted to having two shots of vodka and being impaired. His license has been revoked for 30 days.
PWInsider notes WWE has assisted Hardy since his arrest and they hope he will return as a performer. He is currently sidelined with a leg injury.
