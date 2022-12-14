Jeff Hardy Set For Pre-Trial Hearing Next Week

PWInsider reports that Jeff Hardy is set for a pre-trial hearing for his Florida DUI charges next Wednesday, December 21. It is scheduled for 8:30 AM. Hardy will be required to appear before the court.

Hardy filed a written ‘not guilty’ plea on June 28 and in July, his legal team waved his right to a speedy trial. A hearing that was originally set for that month was pushed back to October, and again to December. At the time, his attorney filed a last minute motion that said Hardy’s team “recently provided extensive mitigation materials to the counsel for the State” and that “The parties require additional time to negotiate a potential pretrial resolution.”

It’s possible both sides may be working on a plea agreement.