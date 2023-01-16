Jeff Hardy Set For Pre-Trial Hearing This Week

PWInsider reports that Jeff Hardy will have a pre-trial hearing this Wednesday after several postponements. The hearing is set for 8:30 AM. There are also depositions scheduled to take place next week.

Hardy was arrested on June 28 last year on charges of DUI (Alcohol or Drugs), third offense within ten years, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked and violation of restrictions placed on driver’s license. The DUI charge is a felony under Florida law, punishable for up to five years in prison. The others are misdemeanors.