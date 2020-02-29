wrestling / News
Jeff Hardy Set to Appear on Next Week’s WWE Backstage
February 28, 2020 | Posted by
Jeff Hardy is making his return to WWE programming next week, as he’s set to appear on WWE Backstage. WWE announced that the Hardy brother, who’s been off TV since he and Matt relinquished the Smackdown Tag Team Championships due to Jeff’s knee injury, will appear on Tuesday’s episode on FOX Sports 1.
You can see the announcement via the WWE on FOX Twitter account below:
This week's special guest on #WWEBackstage will be @JEFFHARDYBRAND! Tune in this Tuesday, at 11e/10c, on @FS1. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/dSIUISUu4U
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 29, 2020
