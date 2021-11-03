wrestling / News
Jeff Hardy Set To Be A Guest On Broken Skull Sessions
November 3, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced that Jeff Hardy is set to be the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. The episode will be available on the WWE Network and Peacock starting November 25, which is Thanksgiving Day. This will be the first episode of the show since September 26, which featured Seth Rollins.
OH HELL YEAH!
As announced on @WWETheBump, @JEFFHARDYBRAND will be the next guest on #BrokenSkullSessions with @steveaustinBSR on Thanksgiving Day!@peacockTV@WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/wmx1C2WaO1
— WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release, Vince McMahon’s Backstage Issues With Wyatt
- Edge Initially ‘Wasn’t Too Keen’ On Going To WWE Crown Jewel, Talks Jessika Carr Refereeing His Match
- Brooke Hogan Discusses Her Family’s Scandals, Hulk Hogan’s Handling Of His Issues
- EC3 Releases Video Message: ‘Honor as We’ve Been Taught Is a Lie,’ Addresses ‘Fallen Brothers’