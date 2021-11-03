wrestling / News

Jeff Hardy Set To Be A Guest On Broken Skull Sessions

November 3, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jeff Hardy Broken Skull sessions

WWE has announced that Jeff Hardy is set to be the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. The episode will be available on the WWE Network and Peacock starting November 25, which is Thanksgiving Day. This will be the first episode of the show since September 26, which featured Seth Rollins.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Broken Skull Sessions, Jeff Hardy, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading