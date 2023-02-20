Jeff Hardy Set To Make Court Appearance This Week

PWInsider reports that Jeff Hardy will make a court appearance this week as he’s scheduled for a pre-trial hearing. The hearing happens on Thursday at 1:30 PM in Florida. Hardy is ordered to appear, and this will be a case management conference.

Hardy was arrested back in June and charged with charged with DUI (Alcohol or Drugs), third offense within ten years, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked and violation of restrictions placed on driver’s license. The first charge is a felony, punishable for up to five years in prison. The others are misdemeanors. Hardy previously submitted a written plea of ‘not guilty’ on June 28, 2022. His attorneys waived his right to a speedy trial. While there was a mention of a possible plea deal, nothing has happened yet.