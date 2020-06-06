wrestling / News
WWE News: Jeff Hardy and Sheamus Collide on Smackdown, Otis Steals Corbin’s Crown
– Jeff Hardy and Sheamus went face to face on this week’s episode of Smackdown over Hardy’s alleged “drunk druving accident” last week. Hardy appeared to open the show and said that somebody matching Sheamus’ description was behind the crime scene. He called out Sheamus and they fought, with Sheamus hitting Hardy with a Brogue Kick.
The two are set to face off at Backlash a week from Sunday.
– Otis and King Corbin had an encounter before their match on Smackdown, with Otis stealing Corbin’s crown. Highlights from that segment and the match are below:
