Jeff Hardy and Sheamus Contract Signing Confirmed for Smackdown

– WWE.com has confirmed the previously rumored contract signing segment for Jeff Hardy and Sheamus for tomorrow’s episode of Smackdown ahead of their match later this Sunday at Backlash. You can read the full announcement below.

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus to converge for contract signing ahead of WWE Backlash

Sheamus has taken every opportunity to stand in the way of Jeff Hardy’s comeback, and on Friday night, he won’t have to search far to find him. The Charismatic Enigma and The Celtic Warrior will come face to face for a contract signing before they meet at WWE Backlash.

The animosity between the two accomplished Superstars reached a new level after chaos, as a hit-and-run incident involving Elias resulted in the arrest of Hardy. Last week, as Hardy attempted to explain his side of the story, Sheamus interrupted with his own message of a vicious Brogue Kick and repeated throws into the plexiglass.

Will the contract signing cause tensions boil over before the rivalry heads into WWE Backlash?

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to see what happens.