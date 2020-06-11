wrestling / News
Jeff Hardy and Sheamus Contract Signing Confirmed for Smackdown
– WWE.com has confirmed the previously rumored contract signing segment for Jeff Hardy and Sheamus for tomorrow’s episode of Smackdown ahead of their match later this Sunday at Backlash. You can read the full announcement below.
Jeff Hardy and Sheamus to converge for contract signing ahead of WWE Backlash
Sheamus has taken every opportunity to stand in the way of Jeff Hardy’s comeback, and on Friday night, he won’t have to search far to find him. The Charismatic Enigma and The Celtic Warrior will come face to face for a contract signing before they meet at WWE Backlash.
The animosity between the two accomplished Superstars reached a new level after chaos, as a hit-and-run incident involving Elias resulted in the arrest of Hardy. Last week, as Hardy attempted to explain his side of the story, Sheamus interrupted with his own message of a vicious Brogue Kick and repeated throws into the plexiglass.
Will the contract signing cause tensions boil over before the rivalry heads into WWE Backlash?
Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to see what happens.
More Trending Stories
- Randy Orton Discusses What He Considers To be The Greatest Wrestling Matches Ever, What Caused His Attitude Issues During His Mid-20s
- Erick Rowan Says People In WWE Were Surprised When He Was Able to Cut Promos on Smackdown, Why It Was Cut Short
- Jim Cornette on Why Steve Austin Refused to Work With Jeff Jarrett, What Jarrett Demanded To Lose to Chyna On PPV
- Karrion Kross On If Going to NXT Instead of Raw or Smackdown Was His Choice, Working With Scarlett in NXT