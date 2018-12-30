wrestling / News
WWE News: Jeff Hardy on Sheamus’ Workout Channel, Poll on Mustafa Ali’s 2019 Opponents
– Jeff Hardy made another appearance on Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel. You can see the video below of Hardy and Sheamus hitting the gym for dumbbell shoulder shrugs:
– WWE has posted a new poll asking fans who Mustafa Ali should face on Smackdown in 2019. As of now, the results are:
AJ Styles: 34%
Rey Mysterio: 32%
Shinsuke Nakamura: 13%
Randy Orton: 11%
Jeff Hardy: 10%