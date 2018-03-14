WWE News: Jeff Hardy Thanks Rehab Facility For Helping His Shoulder, New Update For WWE Supercard Season 4

– In a post on Instagram, Jeff Hardy thanked Pinehurst Surgical in Pinehurst, NC for helping him rehabilitate his shoulder. He’s been out with a torn labrum and a torn rotator cuff.

– 2K has announced a new in-game promotion for WWE Supercard season four called “Spring into the Ring.” It runs until March 27 and gives players Seeds that can be pulled from Draft Boards. If players get eight seeds, they can be thrown into the Fusion Chamber to get one of six different WWE superstar or spring-themed parts like Tape, Chairs, Sunshine, Weights, Boots and Watering Cans. Players can combine one of each part and either a WrestleMania 33, SummerSlam ’17 or Beast Card via the Fusion Chamber and wait for it to turn into a Spring Superstar card.

This will also give players early access to two new packs in the store: The Seed Pack and the Superstar Parts Pack.