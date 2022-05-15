wrestling / News

Jeff Hardy Thinks There’s a Chance His Willow Persona Could Appear in AEW

May 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jeff Hardy Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– On the latest edition of AEW Unrestricted (via Fightful), Jeff Hardy commented on possibly reviving his Willow character possibly appearing in AEW at some point.

Hardy said on the topic, “Yes, of course there is [a chance Willow could appear in AEW] but not with House of Black. He is [inside of Jeff] and that’s it. When he comes out to play, he comes out and it’s going to be exciting.”

Jeff Hardy signed with AEW earlier this year, reuniting with his brother Matt last March.

