wrestling / News
Jeff Hardy Thinks There’s a Chance His Willow Persona Could Appear in AEW
May 15, 2022 | Posted by
– On the latest edition of AEW Unrestricted (via Fightful), Jeff Hardy commented on possibly reviving his Willow character possibly appearing in AEW at some point.
Hardy said on the topic, “Yes, of course there is [a chance Willow could appear in AEW] but not with House of Black. He is [inside of Jeff] and that’s it. When he comes out to play, he comes out and it’s going to be exciting.”
Jeff Hardy signed with AEW earlier this year, reuniting with his brother Matt last March.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Remembers Almost Getting Knocked Out By A Fountain Drink At WWF Event
- Update On Recent Producer Tryouts In WWE, Note On Match Nixed From Main Event
- Chris Jericho on Rejected Idea for CM Punk Feud, Vince McMahon Only Wanting Their WM 28 Match to Run 2 Minutes
- Jim Ross On Paul Heyman’s Dangerous Alliance In WCW, Why It’s One Of The Most Underrated Factions Ever