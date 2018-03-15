Backstage Update on Jeff Hardy and The Ultimate Deletion After Hardy’s DWI Arrest

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a backstage WWE update on Jeff Hardy and what the plans were for him before his recent arrest for DWI (via WrestlingInc.com). According to the Observer, Hardy was supposed to return to WWE programming on next Monday’s Raw for The Ultimate Deletion. It’s already been reported that he was filming for a role in The Ultimate Deletion ahead of his recent arrest.

People close to the situation do not know if Hardy will be edited out of the final product for Ultimate Deletion. If he does not appear, it’s likely WWE made the decision to edit him out of the broadcast due to his recent DWI arrest, which occurred on March 10.

The Ultimate Deletion was filmed at Matt’s compound in Cameron, North Carolina a few days before Jeff was arrested.