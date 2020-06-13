Jeff Hardy Throws Urine in Sheamus’ Face During Drug Test Segment on Smackdown (Pics, Video)

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus had their contract signing and it was something, with a demand for a drug test and some impromptu water sports. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Hardy and Sheamus came out to do the contract signing for their match, bur Sheamus demanded that Hardy take a urine test to prove his sobriety. During the segment, Hardy acknowledged that he’s an alcoholic and attends regular meetings, admitting that he’s let his family down.

Hardy provided the sample via a privacy curtain and as the sample was being tested, Sheamus mocked Hardy and his substance abuse. At the end of the segment, Hardy threw the full jar of urine in Sheamus’ face. The test came back negative and the match for Backlash is on. The two were later shown brawling backstage.