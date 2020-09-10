Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles Intercontinental Title Rematch Set for SmackDown, Bayley to Address Attack on Banks

– Former Intercontinental champion AJ Styles will get a shot at regaining his title tomorrow night on SmackDown. WWE has announced that recently crowned champion Jeff Hardy, who defeated Styles to win the belt last month, will defend the title in a rematch on tomorrow night’s episode. You can read the full announcement here:

Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles set for Intercontinental Championship showdown

The chaos surrounding the Intercontinental Championship was ratcheted up with the return of Sami Zayn, but Jeff Hardy will walk into Friday Night SmackDown with a major challenge awaiting in the ring. The Charismatic Enigma will face AJ Styles in an Intercontinental Title clash of rivals on the blue brand.

Hardy reclaimed the workhouse championship in a gritty win over The Phenomenal One, but the outspoken Superstar has been crying foul ever since Hardy’s dramatic triumph. The reemergence of Zayn threw another wrench into the title picture, as The Great Liberator has staked claim to the championship as well. The three competitors brawled inside the squared circle last week on SmackDown, and it was Zayn who walked up the ramp with a wry smile after delivering a Helluva Kick to Hardy.

Will Hardy be able to keep the focus on the ring and defend his title against the skillful Styles? Or will Zayn make his presence felt once again?

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see the championship showdown.