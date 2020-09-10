wrestling / News
Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles Intercontinental Title Rematch Set for SmackDown, Bayley to Address Attack on Banks
– Former Intercontinental champion AJ Styles will get a shot at regaining his title tomorrow night on SmackDown. WWE has announced that recently crowned champion Jeff Hardy, who defeated Styles to win the belt last month, will defend the title in a rematch on tomorrow night’s episode. You can read the full announcement here:
Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles set for Intercontinental Championship showdown
The chaos surrounding the Intercontinental Championship was ratcheted up with the return of Sami Zayn, but Jeff Hardy will walk into Friday Night SmackDown with a major challenge awaiting in the ring. The Charismatic Enigma will face AJ Styles in an Intercontinental Title clash of rivals on the blue brand.
Hardy reclaimed the workhouse championship in a gritty win over The Phenomenal One, but the outspoken Superstar has been crying foul ever since Hardy’s dramatic triumph. The reemergence of Zayn threw another wrench into the title picture, as The Great Liberator has staked claim to the championship as well. The three competitors brawled inside the squared circle last week on SmackDown, and it was Zayn who walked up the ramp with a wry smile after delivering a Helluva Kick to Hardy.
Will Hardy be able to keep the focus on the ring and defend his title against the skillful Styles? Or will Zayn make his presence felt once again?
Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see the championship showdown.
Also set for this week’s SmackDown, women’s champ Bayley will be appearing to address her vicious attack last week on her former friend and tag team partner, Sasha Banks. You can read the full announcement below:
Bayley to address last week’s vicious attack on Sasha Banks
All good things must come to an end, and the friendship of “The Golden Role Models” is the latest example of the old mantra.
After suffering another setback against Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax on last week’s SmackDown, Bayley brutally attacked her friend Sasha Banks and targeted her injured leg. The SmackDown Women’s Champion will address the WWE Universe and explain her actions.
How will Bayley attempt to justify her heinous deed?
Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to hear from the SmackDown Women’s Champion.
