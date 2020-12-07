wrestling / News
Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Lashley Added To Tonight’s RAW
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s edition of RAW, with Jeff Hardy set to square off against Bobby Lashley. Here’s the full release from WWE:
One week after battling Elias in a brutal Symphony of Destruction Match, Jeff Hardy will look to strike an extreme chord in the U.S. Title picture when he goes one-on-one with United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a non-title matchup.
The Charismatic Enigma has held just about every title there is in his storied career, including the one currently in the possession of Lashley. But can he overcome the head of the Hurt Business to propel back into the title conversation? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on Monday Night Raw.
Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s RAW:
* Randy Orton visits the Firefly Funhouse
* Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. AJ Styles, The Miz & John Morrison
* Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Lashley
