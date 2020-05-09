Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro, MVP vs. R-Truth Added to Money in the Bank

– WWE has announced two new matchups for the Money in the Bank Kickoff show, which will go live before tomorrow’s big event. First up, former WWE champion Jeff Hardy will face Cesaro in a Kickoff show match. Here’s the full announcement:

Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro (Kickoff Match) Jeff Hardy is back in action, but a tough test against one of WWE’s most skilled in-ring competitors awaits. The Charismatic Enigma will face Cesaro in Kickoff Match action. The high-flying Superstar and The Swiss Cyborg promise to get WWE Money In The Bank off to a fast start. Sheamus took exception to Hardy’s story continually being revisited on SmackDown, but the daredevil was waiting for The Celtic Warrior and delivered a humbling setback on the May 8 edition of the blue brand. Cesaro failed to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but he has since aligned with King Corbin to help turn the tables on Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak. Don’t miss WWE Money in the Bank, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network, Sunday, May 10, at 7 ET/4 PT!

Also set for the main Money in the Bank show, R-Truth will face MVP in a singles match. Here’s the full preview for tomorrow’s matchup:

R-Truth vs. MVP R-Truth may once again show up thinking he’s signed up for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but he’ll find out MVP is waiting for him this Sunday. The two competitors are set to meet in what is sure to be a highly entertaining battle between a pair of WWE’s veteran Superstars. MVP has seen a number of brawls roll through the always combustible MVP Lounge lately, so what will go down when R-Truth is in town? Don’t miss WWE Money in the Bank, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network, Sunday, May 10, at 7 ET/4 PT!

WWE Money in the Bank is slated for tomorrow. The event will be broadcast on the WWE Network.