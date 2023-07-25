– During a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, AEW’s Jeff Hardy discussed having to prove himself again in AEW to be able to appear on Dynamite again. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“It’s a constant battle for me to elevate myself back to the Dynamite show. Hopefully, eventually. [Rampage] is kind of the B Show, but you just go out there and give the people what they want and get their money’s worth. Naturally, the ultimate goal is for myself and Matt is the AEW World Tag Team Championships. We were so close before I got myself in a hell of a mess that I got myself into, but now that I’m coming out of that, it’s within reach. We’re using the Rampage moments to hopefully, eventually, create huge Dynamite moments.”